Performance Drone Works Opens New Headquarters

First Motion Capture Lab in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Drone Works (PDW) is a tech startup dedicated to engineering cutting-edge autonomous small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) for the American warfighter. This winter PDW moved operations into their newly built 10,000 square-foot headquarters at Stovehouse in Huntsville, Alabama. The facility brings North Alabama its first state-of-the-art Motion Capture Lab for autonomous flight testing and indoor drone navigation.

“Performance Drone Works is a cutting-edge autonomous drone business with a mission to make the American warfighter better at their craft,” explained Patrick Laney, CEO, and Co-Founder of PDW. “We specialize in creating next-generation autonomous drones for the military and government operators. Our job is to take advantage of the developments in artificial intelligence so our warfighters can fly drones less and focus on mission accomplishment more. We provide situational awareness with a focus on delivering drones that are 100-percent reliable, rugged, and are a natural extension of the soldier.”

The new office will reflect the innovative culture of PDW by providing an open floor plan that encourages a collaborative environment. There will be floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light, modern tech in each conference room, and employee amenities. PDW’s culture will also be of primary importance and provide employees with opportunities to spotlight their skills to the industry, take part in company charity initiatives, and the partake in multiple events held throughout the year.

About Performance Drone Works: Performance Drone Works is a true tech startup with a desire to equip American Warfighters with the best drone tech possible. Emerging from a unique position in professional drone racing, PDW was founded to answer the continual inbound requests for small, high-performance, military grade quadcopters specifically tailored for military operations. The heritage of speed and agility remains vital while the addition of advanced ISR capabilities and autonomous features reduces the workload on the warfighter and is a clear point of emphasis.

PDW is growing rapidly with headquarters located in Huntsville, AL. PDW’s first two products (SPARO 20 and SPARO 90) are set to launch in the second half of 2021 with a strong focus on meaningful, operationalized autonomy and A.I. powered ISR that extends the capabilities of our customers.