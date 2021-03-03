IT Professional Challenges Individuals to Cultivate Healthy Relationships in New Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Professional and author, Darric May, has issued a challenge for readers of his new book to make a civilized choice to cultivate healthy relationships for a better humanity.
In his new book, Evolving Times Learning 2 Love 2 Live Together, May provides an in-depth analysis of the human experience in today’s world. The author delves into the inner complexities of contemporary man's relationships with himself, with the end goal of learning from them and improving on them. Some of the topics explored include : The Broken State of Apathy, Strategies Against Humanity, and The Evolution of Man.
Touted as the first book of its kind, Evolving Times Learning 2 Love 2 Live Together offers a fresh perspective on enjoying, experiencing, and living this life as intended. Readers are challenged to face current issues in evolving times and ponder pertinent questions such as how humanity can co-exist together.
Evolving Times Learning 2 Love 2 Live Together is May’s debut book; however, the clarity and depth of his writing gives no indication to his experience. When asked about the motivation for writing the book, the IT professional explained: “I really got tired of seeing the constant injustices committed against humanity, hell for that matter against myself being a part of that group. So I started taking a more responsible hands-on approach and started taking notes, doing the research on what was apparent. I felt compelled to share with others with the hope of raising awareness and consciousness to ignite change. Whether that be in one person or a million is of no importance as long as it is being shared!”
Already readers are hailing the book as a masterpiece. One reader wrote, “This book is an eye-opener and serves as a mirror to show us our wrongdoings and, in turn, points us in the right direction. In a nutshell, the book met/achieves its objective.”
Evolving Times Learning 2 Love 2 Live Together is an ideal resource for individuals who want to take tangible steps to make the world a better place. The book is available for purchase on the publisher’s website. For further information or to order a copy of the book, visit: https://learn2love2live.com/evolving-times/.
Darric May
Evolving Publications
dmay@evolvingpublications.us