Utah’s Children’s Justice Centers Launch Second Phase of Campaign to Help Abused Children

SALT LAKE CITY (March 1, 2021) — Children who have experienced abuse can get support and resources through Children’s Justice Centers, even though their families may not know it. Educating Utahns about the vital services offered through the state’s 25 centers is the goal of the Utah Attorney General’s Office and a group of community leaders who are helping launch the second phase of a public awareness campaign.

The campaign will include a PSA airing on local television and digital platforms featuring Utah community leaders Gail Miller, Pamela Atkinson, James Jackson III, Katy Welkie and Avremi Zippel encouraging the public to learn about the critical resources provided by Utah’s Children’s Justice Centers. The campaign will be complemented by billboards featuring the SHINE message throughout the state.

“Utah’s Children’s Justice Centers can help children who’ve been abused,” Gail Miller of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies said. “They understand the difficulties children go through. They reach out to children in a way that helps them feel safe and loved and cared for. They know all of the kinds of treatment that can help bring them through the trauma of child abuse. And that’s a very unique opportunity our community has — to have the Children’s Justice Centers in our community where they can help and where they know what to do and where victims can recover and become functioning, whole citizens of society.”

The SHINE campaign, an initiative to end the stigma associated with child abuse, celebrates the resiliency of survivors and the critical role of CJCs in helping children find hope, support and healing. Every year Utah’s 25 CJCs handle more than 7,200 cases, providing medical care, mental health counseling, advocacy services and other support to children and their families throughout the investigative process. Last year, Utah became the first state to roll out a SHINE campaign of this size with a digital marketing presence and an original PSA.

To download press materials on the Utah SHINE Campaign, please click here.

Visit http://utahcjc.org/shine for more information.

###

Contact:

Eli Davis | edavis@dragonflimedia.com

About SHINE

SHINE is a national campaign to transform the conversation about child abuse. For too many, childhood is where the trauma starts. It’s time for us to be a light that survivors can turn to.

About Utah Children’s Justice Centers

When abuse is suspected, the child is brought to a Children’s Justice Center–a safe, child-focused facility– to talk to a trained interviewer. A team of professionals make decisions together about how to handle the case and help the child. Children and families are connected with services and supported throughout the process.

Related