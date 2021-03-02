Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,875 in the last 365 days.

Wolf Administration Announces Liquid Fuels Distribution to Municipalities for Local Roads and Bridges

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has committed $452.7 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges.

This year's allocation is approximately 7 percent less than last year's, due to reduced gas tax revenues as a result of COVID-19.

"We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. "These critical investments help keep our communities safe and connected."

PennDOT's annual distributions assist with municipalities' highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. There are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania. There are 73,091 miles owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels. The formula for payments is based on a municipality's population and miles of locally-owned roads.

Act 89 of 2013 made more funding available for locally owned roadways. Before the law, municipalities received $320.8 million in liquid fuels payments.

To be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements, and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.

For the complete list of local payments, visit the "Municipal Liquid Fuels Program" page at www.penndot.gov under the "Doing Business" Local Government page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, alecampbel@pa.gov or 717-783-8800

# # #

You just read:

Wolf Administration Announces Liquid Fuels Distribution to Municipalities for Local Roads and Bridges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.