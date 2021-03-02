Route 48 Boston Bridge Lane Restriction Begins Tuesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing restrictions on the Route 48 Boston Bridge in Elizabeth Township and Versailles Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, March 2 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Boston Bridge over the Youghiogheny River between Linden Street and Smithfield Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, March 12.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct steel repairs.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

