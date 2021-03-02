Emergency Work Planned for McClellan Street in Cambridge Springs, Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is urging motorists to avoid traveling on McClellan Street (Route 1006) in Cambridge Springs, Crawford County, until emergency repairs can be made to the roadway.

The roadway was damaged over the weekend due to a water main break between the intersection with Forest Street and the intersection with Grant Street (Route 1025).

While temporary roadways repairs have been made, drivers are asked to avoid in that area until long-term repairs are completed later this week. The work will require lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.

