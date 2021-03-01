State Board Analyzes Preliminary Results of All-Teacher Survey

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public working session on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

In January, the State Board launched an online survey of teachers from public and public charter schools in the District of Columbia. The State Board sought to understand the experiences of teachers during virtual teaching, their perceptions of their student’s success in virtual learning, and their thoughts on returning to in-person teaching. After receiving over 1,000 teacher responses to the survey from 185 different schools representing every single DC Public School (DCPS) and the majority of public charter schools, the State Board will begin to aggregate the results of the survey and discuss takeaways that will be published in the final report.

The State Board has set up standing committees to carry out the priorities and initiatives of the Board for the year ahead. The committees will focus on targeted areas of policy, research, and outreach to move the work of the State Board forward. Members of the Board will take time to discuss the role of each committee, its goals for the year, and meeting times. The new committees are as follows:

Student Advisory Committee (SAC)

Advocacy & Outreach Committee

Assessment & Accountability Committee

Education Standards Committee

Educator Practice Committee

Administrative Committee

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. All-Teacher Survey Report Discussion

VI. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Advocacy & Outreach

iii. Assessment & Accountability

iv.Education Standards

v. Educator Practice

vi. Administrative

VII. New Business & Other Discussion

VIII. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]