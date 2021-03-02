Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,874 in the last 365 days.

Amazon worker sues the corporate, alleging racial discrimination and unequal pay

Amazon said it was investigating the allegations in the lawsuit. “Amazon works hard to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture, and these allegations do not reflect those efforts or our values,” a spokesperson said. “We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind and thoroughly investigate all claims and take appropriate action.”

In her complaint, Charlotte Newman, a 38-year-old Black woman who lives in Washington DC, said Amazon Web Services hired her four years ago to work as a public policy manager even though she had applied for and said she was qualified to work as a higher-level senior manager, a practice Newman suggests is routine.

“Many of Ms. Newman’s colleagues observed a consistent practice of paying Black employees less than similarly situated White employees, and a near-total lack of Black representation in and very few women in the upper echelons of the group’s leadership,” Newman’s attorneys wrote in the complaint, filed in federal court in…

The post Amazon worker sues the corporate, alleging racial discrimination and unequal pay appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Amazon worker sues the corporate, alleging racial discrimination and unequal pay

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.