EpiEndo Pharma Builds Science and Medical Leadership with Appointment of Michael Parham as CSO and Ginny Norris as CMO

On behalf of the entire EpiEndo team, I am absolutely delighted to be bringing onboard Mike and Ginny as new colleagues at this critical moment in our progress.”REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals (www.epiendo.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Dr Michael Parnham, PhD, CBiol, MRSB, FBPhS as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Dr Ginny Norris, MRCP, FFPM, DCPSA, in the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO). EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company currently developing a next-generation therapeutic platform for the treatment of inflammatory disorders, addressing underlying causal pathways of disease.
Maria Bech, CEO of EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, welcomed the new appointments: “On behalf of the entire EpiEndo team, I am absolutely delighted to be bringing onboard Mike and Ginny as new colleagues at this critical moment in our progress. Both bring vast and complementary expertise that is highly relevant to our scientific and clinical development strategy. I very much look forward to working with them as we advance in our clinical phase development.”
Professor Dr Michael Parnham who joins as CSO after 12 months on the Scientific Advisory Board, has more than 30 years in senior research management in drug discovery and pre-clinical development. He was formerly Director of Preclinical Research at the Fraunhofer Institute of Molecular Biology & Applied Ecology in Frankfurt, Germany and has published or contributed to numerous scientific articles and publications in the field of inflammatory diseases and immunology. Prior to that he was with GSK as Director of Preclinical Discovery, where he led development of treatments for respiratory and skin inflammatory disorders and earlier with PLIVA, Rhone-Poulenc and Nattermann (Sanofi). He was co-recipient of the Galenus-von Pergamon Prize Germany, is a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Inflammation Societies and internationally recognized as an expert on macrolide pharmacology.
Dr Ginny Norris who joins EpiEndo in the role of CMO is a pharmaceutical physician with more than 25 years of experience across medical research and medical practice, predominantly in the respiratory therapy area. She was formerly with GSK in various roles, including Senior Director, Respiratory TA, Senior Director, Immuno-Inflammation and Senior Director for Emerging Markets R&D. Prior to that she was with Pfizer, as well as with a specialist clinical pharmacology CRO. She also has extensive experience as an independent consultant to numerous companies primarily in the respiratory therapeutic area.
EpiEndo is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a unique approach to inflammatory disorders that focuses on enhancement of epithelial barrier integrity as a causal pathophysiological factor underlying the etiology of a number of major diseases. Epithelial cells are a key component of the barrier that makes up human skin and lung tissue, as well as the intestinal tract and genitalia. Compromised integrity of this barrier is implicated in the progression and non-resolution of inflammation.
EpiEndo is developing a proprietary portfolio of orally available macrolide drug candidates with promise as first-in-class disease-modifying therapeutics, to address the huge global burden of chronic respiratory diseases and other significant unmet medical needs.
EpiEndo’s lead drug candidate, EP395, aims to be the first on-market oral, disease modifying, non-antibiotic, barrier strengthening and anti-inflammatory macrolide for COPD.
