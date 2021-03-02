Aurora Mobile Partners with The Trade Desk to Provide Strong Support For Digital Advertising

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a global demand-side technology platform for advertisers. Aurora Mobile and The Trade Desk will jointly provide advertisers with premium big data solutions leveraging Aurora Mobile’s powerful artificial intelligence (“AI”) and advanced analysis technology, helping advertisers improve the reach, scale and effectiveness of their advertising campaigns.



Established in 2009, The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats. The industry-leading platform integrates major media ecosystems and data resources to help advertisers precisely reach their targeted audiences in China.

“The Trade Desk is a globally well-known media platform for advertisers and both our companies practice and focus on client-centered principles, ” said Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile. “We are glad to announce this partnership with The Trade Desk, which will further support global advertisers to reach a broader audience and build their brands through targeted and effective online channels.”

“We are delighted to partner with Aurora Mobile,” said Mr. Calvin Chan, GM of The Trade Desk China. “They have pioneering advantages in AI and big data, so we believe that our partnership can help advertisers improve decision-making capabilities with data-driven solutions and reach their target audiences more precisely and with a higher return on investment.”

The agreement with The Trade Desk enables Aurora Mobile to leverage AI technology and big data to realize in-depth user insights and quantitative decision-making for global advertisers, as well as deliver a customized advertising experience for extensive reach and higher return rates. The strong technology and innovation capabilities of both parties will provide a solid foundation and unlimited possibilities for this strategic partnership moving forward.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. The Company continues to focus on developers' needs and has launched push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services. Leveraging its AI-based data processing platform, Aurora Mobile is also committed to providing customers with one-stop, diversified big data service solutions, helping customers in various verticals to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase mobile user traffic value.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com