West Mining Corp. Announces Mining Executive Sheldon Inwentash to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST, OTC: WESMF, FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it welcomes Sheldon Inwentash to the advisory board of West Mining Corp.

Mr. Inwentash has more than 30 years of experience in the investment industry, and a deep understanding of progressive investment and financial management strategies, having been successfully investing for most of his career.

Sheldon previously held the position of Chairman for Mega Uranium Ltd., Executive Chairman of Northern Sphere Mining Corp., Partner at KBL Capital Corp., Principal at Enghouse Systems Ltd., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (he founded the company in 2009), Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (Investment Management) (he founded the company in 2010), Chairman for Titan Uranium, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Director at Mega Precious Metals, Inc., Principal at Aurelian Resources, Inc. and Principal at Southern Star Resources, Inc.

Nicholas Houghton, President & CEO commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Sheldon to our advisory board team. He has a wealth of mining experience in all aspects including finance, exploration and production. His wide range of expertise will be helpful in developing our projects and guiding West as a company.”

Mr. Inwentash co-founded Visible Genetics, the first commercial pharmacogenomics company, in 1994 and exited in 2001 to Bayer. Through two decades leading Pinetree Capital, Mr. Inwentash created significant shareholder value through early investments in Queenston Mining (acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. for $550-million), Aurelian Resources (acquired by Kinross for $1.2-billion) and Gold Eagle Mines (acquired by Goldcorp for $1.5- billion) to name a few.

Mr. Inwentash is also the founder, chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. (CSE: IDK) an investment issuer focused on investing in six main verticals. Though they are primarily early-stage companies, and therefore may have significant risk but at the same time, they have the ability to grow quickly and outperform.

Mr. Inwentash received an undergraduate degree from the University of Toronto and is a chartered accountant. In 2007, he was an Ontario finalist for the Ernst & Young entrepreneur of the year award. In 2012, Sheldon received an honorary degree, doctor of laws (LL.D) from the University of Toronto for his valuable leadership as an entrepreneur, his philanthropy, and inspirational commitment to making a difference in the lives of children, youth and their families.

Mr. Inwentash and ThreeD Capital are both shareholders in West Mining Corp.



About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring & developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is mainly focused on its Kena project in the Nelson Mining District of South Eastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

