Aravive to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following two virtual investor conferences in March:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021. Aravive’s presentation will be available for viewing on March 9, 2021.
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts and audio archives of the presentations will be available at http://ir.aravive.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive’s lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company has initiated and is recruiting for its Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Contacts:
Media:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
(949) 903-4750

Investors:
Luke Heagle, W2O
lheagle@w2ogroup.com
(910) 726-1372


