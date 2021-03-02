GBT Researching Remote Operated Robotics Technology for Medical Applications

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is continuing its research with AI based, robotics technology for the medical field. The research is now focused on remote operation robotics for use in medical procedures. Remote controlled robots, using mechanical arms are aimed to assist surgeons providing significant advantages when it comes to delicate surgeries and procedures. A surgeon may operate a robotic mechanism using a remote computer or a console. The advantage of using a robotic system is producing high precision incisions and procedures that are much harder to be done by a human hand. Extremely small movements and accurate tissue removal within small areas, can be efficiently achieved using AI based computer program that is controlling a robotic arm. The research will focus on developing precise algorithms for robotic movements within small regions along with machine vision procedures as the guiding “eyes”.



“As part of our ongoing AI based robotic research program we are now investigating into remote operated robotics for medical purposes. For the past decade we have witnessed a significant development in the field of robotic systems for the medical field in a wide verity of domains. Mechanical robotic arms along with algorithmic control software are emerging for complicated surgeries and procedures. Due to the advantage of high precision movements and accurate organs identification, robotic systems are becoming a common operating rooms equipment to assist surgeons and physicians with diagnostics and surgeries. An example for preventative diagnostic procedure is a colonoscopy where a machine vision can be of a great assistance to view and analyze objects for suspicious abnormalities. We believe this type of procedure can be done via a remote-controlled robotic system, supervised by a surgeon. The robotic system is aimed to be surgeon operated via a remote computer program or a console performing minimally invasive procedures. We believe the combination of machine vision as the system’s eyes and a high accuracy mechanical control can create a whole world of possibilities for research and development of efficient medical, AI based, robotic applications. We are excited to conduct this research which we consider as the forefront of medical robotic technologies, introducing better health care possibilities for patients and surgeons.” Stated Dr. Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this research. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com

