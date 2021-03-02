Vaccitech Appoints Two Independent Board Directors

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of two new independent directors to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Anne Phillips, FRCPC, and Karen A. Dawes, MBA, joined the Board on 17 February 2021. Their appointments add strong independent perspectives on drug development and commercialization to Vaccitech’s Board.

“Anne and Karen are truly exceptional and accomplished additions to the Board,” said Robin Wright, Chairman of the Board. “Vaccitech will be able to draw on their deep knowledge of clinical development and commercialization to improve its prospects for rapid growth and development. In addition, the breadth of their experience in the healthcare sector means that they will each be able to bring considerable wisdom to the Board as a whole. We welcome Anne and Karen to Vaccitech and look very much forward to their contributions.”

Dr. Phillips has extensive biopharmaceutical product development experience. She currently serves as Senior Vice President Clinical, Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk, where she has overseen more than a dozen FDA drug approvals. Prior to this, she served in multiple executive roles in drug development at GlaxoSmithKline including Vice President Medicine Development Leader of a leading prostate cancer therapeutic. Before building a long career in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Phillips served as Head of Infectious Diseases programs and Deputy Physician-in-chief at Wellesley Central Hospital/St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada. Dr. Phillips is based in the USA.

“Vaccitech’s ChAdOx-MVA immunotherapy platform induces robust CD8+ T cell responses, which differentiates it from other immunotherapy platforms,” said Dr. Phillips. “The Company is developing candidates that target significant medical needs in oncology and infectious disease and which have the potential to improve patients’ lives.”

Ms. Dawes has led a distinguished career as an executive at several biopharmaceutical companies including Bayer Corp., Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Genetics Institute and Pfizer, where she held leadership roles in business, marketing and commercialization. More recently, Ms. Dawes has led her own successful consultancy company working with emerging companies on corporate strategy and commercial development. Since 2005, Ms. Dawes has served on the boards of several public and private biopharmaceutical companies, and she continues to serve on the boards of Repligen Corp., Medicines 360, Medicenna Therapeutics and PaxMedica Therapeutics. Ms. Dawes is also based in the USA.

“Vaccitech is an exciting company with both therapeutic and prophylactic candidates in clinical development in oncology and infectious disease. The Company’s platform technology provides the opportunity to generate many more candidates in the future,” said Ms. Dawes. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the Vaccitech Board and with the management team to advance these programs through clinical development and toward commercialization.”

