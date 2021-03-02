/EIN News/ -- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION,DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

2 March 2021

Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi", the "Company" or the "Group")

Results of Placings

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazil focussed gold producer and developer, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Placings and PrimaryBid Offer announced yesterday (the “Placing Announcement”).

A total of 16,650,000 new Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company have been placed with new and existing investors at a Placing Price of £0.75 (C$1.32) per new Ordinary Share. The Placing and PrimaryBid Offer have raised gross proceeds of approximately US$17.5 million for the Company (approximately £12.5 million / C$22.0 million) (before expenses).

Pursuant to the Placing, a total of 15,684,257 Placing Shares have been placed with new and existing investors at the Placing Price, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$16.4 million (£11.8 million / C$20.7 million). In addition, retail investors have subscribed in the PrimaryBid Offer for 965,743 PrimaryBid Offer Shares at the Placing Price raising gross proceeds of approximately US$1.0 million (£0.7 million / C$1.3 million).

The Placing Price of £0.75 pence represents a discount of approximately 5.1 per cent. to the closing price on 26 February 2021, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Fundraising and a discount of approximately 2.6 per cent. to the closing price on the day of the launch of the Fundraising.

Pursuant to the Warrant Placing, investors have also subscribed for 4,003,527 Warrants at a price of £0.06 (C$0.11) per Warrant (the “Warrant Price”) to raise gross proceeds of US$0.3 million (£0.2 million / C$0.4 million), subject amongst other things to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be held on or before the end of May 2021. The Warrants will have an Exercise Price of £0.9375 (C$1.65) per new Ordinary Share and will be exercisable for two years from their date of issue.

Peel Hunt and Tamesis acted as Joint Bookrunners and Beacon acted as Manager in respect of the Placings.

The 16,650,000 new Ordinary Shares to be issued in aggregate pursuant to the Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer (the “New Ordinary Shares”) represent 28.2 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company prior to the Placing.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares at that time. The Warrants, when issued, will not be transferable and will not be listed on AIM, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other exchange or market.

The Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange plc for Admission, and to the TSX to list, 16,650,000 New Ordinary Shares. Subject to, inter alia, the Placing Agreement not having been terminated in accordance with its terms as well as admission to AIM, it is expected that admission to AIM of the 16,650,000 New Ordinary Shares will occur at 8:00 am on or around 9 March 2021 and admission to the TSX on or around 9 March 2021.

In accordance with the provision of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA (“DTRs”), the Company confirms that, following Admission, its issued share capital will comprise 75,734,551 Ordinary Shares, each of which carries the right to vote, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

Greenstone

As announced in the Placing Announcement, the Company and Greenstone have entered into an agreement (the "Redemption Agreement") pursuant to which they have agreed, conditional on Admission, to redeem the outstanding Convertible Loan Notes held by Greenstone being US$2 million together with accrued interest of approximately US$200,000 and the arrangement fee and other expenses of approximately US$333,000, to terminate the Subscription Deed and to release the security granted by the Company in favour of Greenstone.

Greenstone (which holds shares representing approximately 25.2% of the Company's share capital as at the date hereof) is a related party of the Company for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules, and has participated in the Placing by subscribing for 4,195,424 Placing Shares and 2,097,711 Warrants. This constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. As such, the Independent Directors of the Company (being the Board other than Mark Sawyer) consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Beaumont Cornish, that the terms of the participation in the Placings by Greenstone are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Greenstone’s participation in the Placing also constitutes a related party transaction for the Company under Canadian securities laws pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). In accordance with MI 61-101, the Company is relying on the exemptions from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval on the basis that the board of directors of the Company determined that the fair market value of the transaction with Greenstone is less than 25% of the market capitalisation of the Company. For the purposes of MI 61-101, the independent directors of the Company (which excludes appointees of Greenstone) consider that the participation of Greenstone in the placing is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of the independent shareholders and the Company as a whole. For the purposes of MI 61-101 there has not been in the 24 months preceding the date of the Placing any valuation in respect of the Company that relates to the subject matter of or is otherwise relevant to the transaction.

FX rate used is the Bloomberg daily spot rate on 26 February 2021 for pounds sterling of £1.00 = US$1.3976, £1.00 = C$1.7580

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi Gold plc commented:

“The financing completed today creates a strong financial position for Serabi from which we will be able to advance our significant growth opportunities.

Following this fundraising, Serabi will become debt free and, together with cash being generated from the current operations, the Company will be in a strong position to move forward with the development of Coringa and at the same time accelerate an aggressive exploration programme over the Palito Complex tenements.

With the all-important Preliminary Licence for Coringa awarded in October 2020, good progress is being made on the submissions required for the Installation Licence and with a trial mining licence in place to allow mine development, we will commence development of the underground mine this year. This will improve the project, hopefully allow better optimisation of mine planning, and put us in a good position to seek attractive debt financing terms to continue the development and construction of the project.

It is also very pleasing that the Company now has the financing to advance some of the best of numerous exploration opportunities that exist in close proximity to both Palito and Sao Chico orebodies and I feel confident that over the next couple of years these exploration prospects will generate some significant resource growth for the Company.

We have added some very strong names to our shareholder register, who have been attracted by the growth that Coringa presents and the potential that exists for future resource and ultimately production growth in our tenements. I thank them and our existing shareholders for their support and look forward to updating them on continued progress as we drive forward on the next stage of the Company’s growth.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson (Chief Executive) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Clive Line (Finance Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Peel Hunt LLP Joint Bookrunner & Corporate Broker Investment Banking Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 ECM / Syndicate Al Rae / Max Irwin Tamesis Partners LLP Joint Bookrunner Richard Greenfield / Charlie Bendon Tel: +44 (0)203 882 0712 Beacon Securities Limited Manager Investment Banking Daniel Belchers Tel: +1 416 507 3954 ECM / Syndicate Kim MacIntyre Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Advisor Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

For the purposes of MAR, the person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Clive Line, Director.

