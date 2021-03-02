Robin Shear of Joy To The World Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ONSTED, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents want to raise loving, capable children so the beautiful world we share stays that way. Parents are devoted givers. They pour their heart into their family and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

But too much giving can leave parents feeling depleted. And sometimes the connection that parents and kids share is far from rich and rewarding. Joy and excitement seem beyond our grasp.

To be able to give fully, we must have joy to share, a full joy bucket.

Robin Shear is an ICF-certified life coach and founder of Joy To The World Coaching, where she specializes in helping depleted givers, especially parents, discover joy and add it to their lives and their family relationships.

“I have worked with kids for over 20 years and am a mom myself. I want to help parents of middle schoolers understand what their kids are thinking so the walls come down and the fun factor goes up. Kids who are willing to laugh and make memories with their parents are more likely to feel safe in sharing the bigger things on their hearts. Those conversations could make a world of difference for the child and parent both. But they are not going to happen if kids don’t want to be in the same room with their parents. As a joy coach, I help with all of the above.”

Joy is a way of being, of living, regardless of the circumstances. It’s an inner effervescence for life itself and it cannot be taken away by a pandemic or a diagnosis or any negative situation. Joy is what helps you flourish despite the circumstances. To continue giving, parents need to incorporate joy into their lives. To enhance their family relationships, parents need to know how to help their kids incorporate it into theirs.

“Joy is the ribbon that weaves my whole picture together and I want to extend that same beautiful ribbon to my clients,” says Robin. “So often we don't really know what joy is or where it's found, so I help my clients learn who they are and what brings joy to them on a personal level, other than giving. I help them meet their need for joy, so they can be the most authentic version of themselves. And then to really raise the joy factor, I help parents connect with their kids on a deep level.”

There are so many joys that make life worth living. Joy can be found in movement, in gratitude, in connection, in music, in faith, in nature, and in so many other things. Joy can carry you through when happiness cannot.

“So often we confuse joy and happiness,” says Robin. “Happiness is wonderful, but temporary. Joy is worth cultivating because it’s lasting. As my clients focus more on joy, they are innately more resilient overall. It’s amazing! If joy is present in a parent-kid relationship, it changes everything. I would love to reach the entire world with this message because I have seen how joy can affect individuals, families, and anyone else in a person's path. It’s contagious!”

Close Up Radio will feature Robin Shear in an interview with Jim Masters on March 4th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.joytotheworldcoaching.com