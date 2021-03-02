Kwik Delivery expands its delivery service to 4-wheels vehicles, becomes first full-stack last-mile delivery platform in Nigeria

Kwik Delivery (www.Kwik.delivery) announces today that it is expanding its app-based breakthrough delivery service to 4-wheels delivery vehicles. This includes vehicles such as hatchbacks, pick-ups, SUV, vans and small trucks up to 5 tons. Kwik Delivery is a B2B delivery platform focusing on providing reliable delivery services inside large Nigerian cities by connecting riders and customers. The service currently covers Lagos and Abuja.

“Many of our customers have expressed the need to use our platform to deliver large items or merchandises that do not fit in a bike’s cargo box” explains Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. “By enlarging its platform to these new larger types of vehicles, the Kwik platform becomes the first full-stack last-mile delivery platform in Nigeria.”

Using the Kwik Delivery app (https://bit.ly/3sLNNRv), customers can request a delivery vehicle track their shipment in real time and benefit from many additional vehicles. The 4-wheels vehicle can be booked for a same day delivery or for any future date and loaders can be requested as well. Kwik Delivery is vetting the vehicles and drivers and ensures consistent quality of service. It also provides goods in transit insurance.

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters. The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State and Abuja. The Kwik Delivery app is available on iOS and Android. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS.

You can visit www.Kwik.delivery or send an e-mail to for more information at hello [at] kwik.delivery.