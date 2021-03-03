Increasing Use Of Boats For Sightseeing Is Expected To Drive The Inland Water Passenger Transport Market

Inland Water Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The rising use of boats through inland waterways as a means of providing sightseeing services is expected to drive the inland water passenger transport market. There are many places such as The Mine Bay Rock Carvings in New Zealand, Horizontal Falls in Australia, Agia Roumeli in Greece, and others that are not accessible by roads but only through waterways, which generates higher demand for inland water passenger transport services. According to Voies navigables de France, the French navigation authority, in 2018, sightseeing vessels carried 11 million passengers and employed 1,440 people in France. Moreover, according to the European Barge Union Annual Report 2019-2020, the number of cruise passengers on European rivers increased by 9.9%, reaching 1.79 million passengers. Hence, an increase in the use of boats through inland waterways for sightseeing is boosting the inland water passenger transport market.

The major players covered in the water transport industry are American Commercial Lines LLC, Ingram Industries, Jeffboat, European Cruise Service, Alnmaritec Ltd., Bayliner, Groupe Beneteau, CIWTC, CMA CGM Group, Carnival Corporation, RCCL Royal Caribbean, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), AIDA Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line.

The global inland water passenger transport market is expected to grow from $0.73 billion in 2020 to $0.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The inland water transportation service market covered in this report is segmented by passenger transportation type into canal passenger transportation, intercostal transportation of passengers, lake passenger transportation, water shuttle services, river passenger transportation, ship chartering with the crew, water taxi services, by mode into cruise ships, cargo-passenger ship, ferry ships, others.

