The Golden Globe Awards 2021 Found Winners In Major Players In The Film And Video Industry

Film And Video Market: Opportunities And Strategies Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Film And Video Market Report – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top performers at the Golden Globes in 2021 were Disney and Netflix as they took home a majority of the accolades for their creations over the last year. The Golden Globes, an award show to honor the best cinematography, acting, and other contributions and achievements in film and television, was held on the last day of February. Walt Disney and Netflix are among major companies in the film and video market, which also includes Time Warner, CBS Corporation, Sony, and Twenty First Century Fox.

As camera work and filmmaking are of utmost importance in recreating a vision, autonomous drones are a trend that is becoming popular among mainstream and indie film and video makers as they can use these to enhance the film viewing experience. They are also cost effective, lightweight, and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during film making. Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, a built-in high-resolution camera and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures. They offer a 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention. They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footage and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter. Major companies offering autonomous drones are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Kespry, Insitu and EHANG.

TBRC’s film and video market research report is segmented by type into film and video production, film and video distribution, post-production services, film and video theatres, other film and video industries and by genre into action, horror, comedy, documentary, drama, others.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the global film and video market is expected to grow from $234.91 billion in 2020 to $251.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $318.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. North America is the largest region in the global film and video market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 36%, while Africa is the smallest region in the video and film market. Going forward, rising demand for video content, advances in technology, digitization, and increase in mobile video viewing will drive the growth of the global market.

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Here Is A List Of Related Reports From The Business Research Company

Global Media Market - By Type (TV And Radio Broadcasting, Film And Music, Information Services, Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media, Print Media, Cable and Other Subscription Programming), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/media-market

Film And Music Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/film-and-music-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/media-buying-agencies-and-representative-firms-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Audio And Video Equipment Market - By Type Of Product (Video Equipment And Audio Equipment), Trends, Market Size, Market Share, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/audio-and-video-equipment-market

Interested To Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.