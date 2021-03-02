Transportation Commission awards $15.3 million in contracts in February

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will make minor repairs to eight bridges in Uinta and Sweetwater counties.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $4.6 million contract to Coldwater Group Inc., of Pleasant View, Utah, for the work on the bridges. The commission awarded that and eight other projects totaling $15.3 million at its recent meeting.

For the bridge work, crews will perform minor work, which includes pavement overlays and concrete repairs. Crews will also have traffic control in place. The contract completion date is July 31, 2022.

Along with the bridge work in Uinta and Sweetwater counties, the other contracts the commission awarded including pavement resurfacing, chip sealing and other bridge work.

The commission awarded Croell Inc., of Sundance, a $3.1 million bridge rehabilitation and road repair contract on US 16 beginning at milepost 26.76 between Worland and Buffalo in Washakie County.

Crews will perform minor repairs to the bridge, smooth out a section of the road that was damaged due to frost and pave about 7 miles of road. The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

H-K Contractors Inc., of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was the low bidder on a $1.7 million chip seal contract. The work will take place at various locations in Lincoln and Sublette counties and within the city of Kemmerer, which is paying for its portion. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2021.

Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, won a $1.7 million bridge replacement contract for a bridge on county road CN1-106, which is built over the BNSF railroad north of the community of Powder River.

The community received federal funds for the new bridge. The bridge needs to be replaced because a WYDOT inspection showed the load rating has decreased due to age and wear and tear.

Traffic will continue to drive on the old bridge while the new one is being built. The new bridge will be built next to the old one. The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

The commission awarded Modern Electric Co., of Casper, a $1.1 million contract for a sign replacement and intersection project at various locations in Cheyenne.

Crews will replace signs on Lincolnway and Evans Avenue, Central and 8th Avenues and Warren and 8th Avenues. Crews will also make Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades to three intersections and perform slab replacement at several locations. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

$1.1 million to Reiman Corp. for a bridge rehabilitation contract on US 30-34 and WYO 487 by Medicine Bow in Albany and Carbon counties by Oct. 31, 2021;

$682,5190 to Riverside Contracting Inc., of Missoula, Montana, for a concrete slab replacement contract in Lovell and Powell in Big Horn and Park counties by Oct. 31, 2021;

$533,990 to Harvey Contractors Inc., of Centennial, Colorado, for an epoxy pavement line contract at several locations in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Laramie and Sheridan counties by Sept. 30, 2021; and

$488,960 to Streamline Markings Inc., of Billings, Montana, for an epoxy pavement line contract at several locations in Sweetwater and Uinta counties by Sept. 30, 2021.

