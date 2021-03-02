New Release: DVDFab Movie Festival

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BEIJING, CHINA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVDFab all-in-one is AI-powered 26-In-1 complete DVD/(4K UHD) Blu-ray/Video/Image solutions, a versatile combo of all the powerful products in DVDFab 12. 9 more products than it was one year ago; 15 more products than it was two years ago. DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift is a gift package of the lifetime version of DVDFab All-In-One which includes nearly all DVDFab products like Copy, Converter, Ripper and Creator for solving all kinds of DVD, Blu-ray and video issues. And the gift in this package is a $20 Amazon Gift Card. Currently, during the DVDFab Movie Festival, this package is being sold at a bargain!

Users who are interested in downloading movies and TV shows from popular streaming services can now purchase a lifetime subscription of Downloader All-In-One, and DRM Video Downloader on its own.

*On top of that, popular software to copy and rip DVDs will be offered:
DVD Copy (Lifetime)
DVD Copy + DVD Ripper (Lifetime)
Passkey for DVD + Blu-ray (Lifetime)
Blue-ray Copy + Blu-ray Ripper (Lifetime)

*Software to play and enhance movies will be offered, including:
Player 6 Ultra (Lifetime)
AI Suite (Lifetime)

*Finally, users can play to win great gifts, such as DRM Video Downloader, a $25 Netflix gift card, a blank disk, a hard drive or coupons for storewide use.

About DVDFab
DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on software such as DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray Copy, UHD Copy, DVD Ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, Blu-ray media player, photo&video enhancer and more for more than 17 years under its well-known DVDFab software banner. It has more than 80 million global users.

