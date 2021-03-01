“Our death penalty system has been — by any measure — a failure,” Newsom said at the time. “It has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, Black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation.”
Feb 28, 2021
You just read:
Newsom expected to value death penalty opposition in a new California attorney general
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.