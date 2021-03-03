Robotic Milking Machines That Allow More Autonomy For Animals Are Creating Demand In The Milking Machines Industry

Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Robotic milking machines have created immense demand in the milking machinery market. More dairy farmers are looking to robotic-milking systems as a result of the difficulty in finding a dependable workforce or being able to afford labor costs. In January 2019, GEA launched a GEA DairyRobot R9500 Milking Robot which brings a new level of intelligent milking to the farm. Similarly, in April 2018, LELY introduced a new robot milking machinery called Astronaut A5. Lely Astronaut A5 is intended to convey top-level usability, longevity, and reliability and produces a healthy and stress-free milking experience for both the farmers and their cows. With the Lely Astronaut A5, cow convenience has been furthermore advanced with a new hybrid arm that is placid, faster, energy-efficient, and more precise than results in concordant milking. Robotic Milking machinery as a milking machines market trend is increasingly being used by dairy farmers for extracting milk from cattle. Animals (in robotic-milking systems) are undergoing less physical pressure and have expanded autonomy and freedom of movement, less-organized timetables, and lower pressure, all resulting in a better quantity of milk.

Major players covered in the global milking machines market are Lely Holding S.a.r.l., GEA Group, DeLaval Inc., Fullwood Ltd, BouMatic Robotics B.V., S. A. Christensen & Co, AMS-Galaxy USA, Bon-Matic, Universal, Afimilk Ltd., Milkplan Farming Technologies, Prompt Dairy Tech, ADFmilking Ltd., Impact Technologies, Bisstarr Milking Systems, Vansun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Caprine Supply, Agrifac Machinery BV, Bob-White Systems Inc., Pjur Group Luxembourg S.A., Kanters Holland BV. The countries with automatic milking machines market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The global milking machines market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $4.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The milking machines market analysis report by TBRC is segmented by product type into fully automatic, semi-automatic, by livestock into cow, sheep, goat, buffalo, others, by application into micro-dairy farms, macro dairy farms, others.

Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides milking machines market overview, forecast milking machines market size and growth for the whole market, milking machines market segments, and geographies, milking machines market trends, milking machines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

