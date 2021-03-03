Interest In Lawn Care To Keep Busy During COVID-19 Lockdowns Increased Demand In The Push Lawn Mowers Industry

Push Lawn Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Push Lawn Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The rise in interest in lawn care and gardening activities among people during the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to drive the push lawn mowers market. People are turning towards lawn care and gardening for different reasons such as for keeping them busy, as a hobby, to obtain a sense of accomplishment, a way to reduce stress, and for access to fresh food. According to ScottsMiracle-Gro’s survey released in June 2020, more than 55% of American adults are currently gardening or caring for their lawn during the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Office for National Statistics survey, around 45% of Britons are coping with the lockdown by gardening. Lawn care and gardening activities require equipment such as push lawn mowers for cleaning the area by cutting the grass that enhances the image of the property. Thus, the high demand for gardening equipment is projected to propel the push lawn mowers market’s growth.

The global push lawn mowers market size is expected to grow from $15.13 billion in 2020 to $16.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The push lawn mowers market covered in this report is segmented by type into gas lawn mowers, electric lawnmowers. It is also segmented by applications into residential, commercial.

The major players covered in the global lawn mowers market are Troy-Bilt, Husqvarna Lawn Mowers, Honda Lawn Mowers, Cub Cadet, The Toro Company, Craftsman, Lawn-Boy Inc., Makita Corporation.

