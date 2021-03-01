In His “On the Record” Ethnic Media Column, Governor Newsom Highlights State’s Vaccine Equity Efforts, Urges All Californians to Get Vaccinated When it’s Their Turn

Governor’s column to be translated into six different languages and published online and in print in over 50 media outlets

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today released his latest “On the Record” column highlighting the state’s efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines quickly and equitably across the state and urging Californians to get vaccinated when it is their turn.

“We’re working to ensure that the communities most impacted by COVID-19 – so often the communities of color and essential workers who have been sustaining us through this crisis – can access the vaccine,” wrote the Governor in his column. “We’re investing in community-based organizations and partnering with trusted messengers who have been providing critical services and information to California’s diverse communities during the pandemic so that they can help educate, motivate and activate people to get vaccinated when it’s their turn. We’re also building messaging through a public education campaign, creating in-language content with cultural humility and meeting Californians where they are.”

The Governor underscored the safety and efficacy of the vaccines in use in California, which have been reviewed by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup made up of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health. The Governor also reaffirmed that the vaccines are free, even for undocumented Californians and those who don’t have health insurance, and that the President has confirmed there will be no immigration enforcement operations conducted at or near vaccination sites.

The work of community-based organizations (CBOs) as trusted messengers to drive adoption of the safe and effective vaccines is vital to the state’s strategy in administering vaccines equitably. California has expanded its statewide network of community-based organizations providing critical COVID outreach and education – in total, $52.7 million has supported 337 community-based organizations throughout California. The state has deployed mobile vaccination clinics at community centers, places of worship and health clinics to provide access in disproportionally impacted communities. The state is working with local and community partners to provide supports and culturally competent information to California’s diverse communities during the pandemic, including through paid and earned media efforts with ethnic media.

All Californians can sign up on myturn.ca.gov to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine. Eligible individuals in several counties, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno and San Francisco, can also use My Turn to schedule an appointment, with more counties expected to begin using My Turn for scheduling in the coming weeks. My Turn is also accessible via a toll-free hotline at 1-833-422-4255. Operators speak English and Spanish, and third-party interpretation is also available in 250+ languages.

