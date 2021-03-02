Bridgestone Receives Highest Rating in CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating for Second Consecutive Year

Global non-profit CDP recognizes Bridgestone Group's leadership in combating climate change

Bridgestone earned the highest rating in supply chain engagement on climate issues for the second consecutive year

Tokyo (March 2, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation has been named to the prominent Supplier Engagement Leaderboard by CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, for the second consecutive year. This is the fourth time Bridgestone has been included on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard with the highest rating A in Supplier Engagement Rating.