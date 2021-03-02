Bridgestone Receives Highest Rating in CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating for Second Consecutive Year
Bridgestone Receives Highest Rating in CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating for Second Consecutive Year
- Global non-profit CDP recognizes Bridgestone Group's leadership in combating climate change
- Bridgestone earned the highest rating in supply chain engagement on climate issues for the second consecutive year
Tokyo (March 2, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation has been named to the prominent Supplier Engagement Leaderboard by CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, for the second consecutive year. This is the fourth time Bridgestone has been included on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard with the highest rating A in Supplier Engagement Rating.
The Supplier Engagement Rating is a program that analyzes companies' climate change prevention and CO2 emission reduction activities across the supply chain, and assigns rankings based on performance and climate change prevention initiatives. The Bridgestone Group put forth its target of reducing total CO2 emissions by 50 percent from 2011's level by 2030 along with its goal of contributing to global CO2 emissions through reductions across the lifecycle and value chain of its products and services exceeding five times the CO2 emissions from its production activities. Bridgestone has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050. In 2020, Bridgestone clearly indicated its long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050 in order to contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society. The Group's initiatives for reducing CO2 emissions are being advanced toward this goal.
About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global company focused on delivering advanced mobility and solutions to customers around the world. In addition to tires and solutions for use in a wide variety of automotive and mobility applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Bridgestone products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.