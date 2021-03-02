I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 2/22/2021

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of February 22, 2021.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 2/22/2021

· I-70 Eastbound was closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) for phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East was closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures will continue for approximately nine months.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

· Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

· The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

· The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

· Beginning, Thursday, February 25, were intermittent daytime closures of McColloch Street between Bow and Lind Streets. These will continue Monday through Friday for approximately two weeks.

Look Ahead to Week of 3/01/2021

· I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A).

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures will continue for approximately nine months.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

· The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures will continue.

· The left lane will be closed on I-70 Westbound from approximately the US-40 on-ramp to just past the US-250 Southbound off-ramp. This closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 1 and continue through all hours for approximately five months.

· Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

· The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

· The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.​