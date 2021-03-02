WVDOH battling mudslides, high water

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews were out in force on Monday, March 1, 2021, battling mudslides, flooding and fallen trees following two days of heavy rain. “Our people are the best in the country when it comes to incident management,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston. “They’re always running to the fire. It doesn’t matter what time of day or night you call them, they answer, and they’re on it.” About 95 roads remained closed due to flooding Monday morning, many due to high water. District 1, which includes Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties, had 58 roads closed on Monday.