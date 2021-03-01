Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Over 4.5 Million Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Cuomo today announced over 4.5 million first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Additionally, 122,455 doses were administered over the past 24 hours. The total week 11 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of 11:00 AM today, New York providers have administered 92 percent of first doses. The week 12 allocation from the federal government will begin arriving mid-week.

 

"New Yorkers have shown their commitment to beating back COVID and that determination is reflected in our statewide infection rate, which has been trending down every day, but we can't let up until the war is won and New York is COVID-free," Governor Cuomo said. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be coming online soon and that's going to be a game-changer for bringing our already extensive vaccination efforts to new heights while continuing to prioritize social equity and fairness for those New Yorkers that have been impacted most by this deadly virus."

 

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program.

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 3,206,430

First Doses Administered - 2,954,858; 92%

Total Doses Received - 5,229,950

Total Doses Administered - 4,583,616

 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st and 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st and 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st and 2nd)

Capital Region

323,260

285,469

88.3%

Central New York

281,125

246,297

87.6%

Finger Lakes

321,275

288,913

89.9%

Long Island

673,955

563,141

83.6%

Mid-Hudson

507,145

413,389

81.5%

Mohawk Valley

157,460

126,916

80.6%

New York City

2,271,540

2,030,478

89.4%

North Country

173,495

153,926

88.7%

Southern Tier

174,280

158,486

90.9%

Western New York

346,415

316,601

91.4%

Statewide

5,229,950

4,583,616

87.6%

 

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

 

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

 

0

452,125

 

 

 

 

 

615,775

 

 

 

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

 

 

 

 

 

0

227,395

 

843,170

 

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

 

165,150

 

404,175

 

1,247,345

 

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

 

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

 

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

 

462,395

712,795

 

2,301,380

 

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

 

239,525

 

499,675

 

2,801,055

 

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

 

220,720

 

542,570

 

3,343,625

 

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

 

244,500

 

 

 

 

564,500

 

3,908,125

 

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

 

 

 

 

265,525

 

 

 

622,515

 

 

 

 

4,530,640

 

 

 

 

Week 11:

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28*

 

393,530

 

305,780

 

699,310

 

5,229,950

 

 

To date, New York providers have administered 92 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected] Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

