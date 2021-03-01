Over 4.5 Million Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Cuomo today announced over 4.5 million first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Additionally, 122,455 doses were administered over the past 24 hours. The total week 11 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of 11:00 AM today, New York providers have administered 92 percent of first doses. The week 12 allocation from the federal government will begin arriving mid-week.

"New Yorkers have shown their commitment to beating back COVID and that determination is reflected in our statewide infection rate, which has been trending down every day, but we can't let up until the war is won and New York is COVID-free," Governor Cuomo said. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be coming online soon and that's going to be a game-changer for bringing our already extensive vaccination efforts to new heights while continuing to prioritize social equity and fairness for those New Yorkers that have been impacted most by this deadly virus."

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 3,206,430

First Doses Administered - 2,954,858; 92%

Total Doses Received - 5,229,950

Total Doses Administered - 4,583,616

Region Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd) Capital Region 323,260 285,469 88.3% Central New York 281,125 246,297 87.6% Finger Lakes 321,275 288,913 89.9% Long Island 673,955 563,141 83.6% Mid-Hudson 507,145 413,389 81.5% Mohawk Valley 157,460 126,916 80.6% New York City 2,271,540 2,030,478 89.4% North Country 173,495 153,926 88.7% Southern Tier 174,280 158,486 90.9% Western New York 346,415 316,601 91.4% Statewide 5,229,950 4,583,616 87.6%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11: Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28* 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950

To date, New York providers have administered 92 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected] Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.