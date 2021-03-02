Rep. Penny Morales Shaw Appointed to House Environmental Regulation and House Urban Affairs Committees

by: Rep. Morales Shaw, Penny

02/04/2021

Austin, Texas -- Texas State Representative Penny Morales Shaw (Houston) released the following statement after House Speaker Dade Phelan announced Texas House committee assignments and named her to the House Environmental Regulation Committee and the House Urban Affairs Committee.

"I am grateful to Speaker Phelan for giving me the opportunity to serve on the House Environmental Regulation Committee and the House Urban Affairs Committee. With my colleagues, I look forward to the vital work ahead during this legislative session as we address issues faced by residents across our state.

"Serving on both of these committees will allow me to focus on improving the lives of working families and good governance for Texas' urban areas. The House Environmental Regulation Committee is tasked with safeguarding our environment, while the House Urban Affairs Committee focuses on affordable housing, management districts, home-rule municipalities, and various issues faced by our large cities.

"Texans in every community, including House District 148, deserve clean water and clean air no matter where they live, and we must also recognize that affordable housing is a human right. These fundamental values will guide my work in both of the committees that I will serve on. I am ready to get to work."

