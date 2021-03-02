STATE REPRESENTATIVE TONI ROSE APPOINTED VICE CHAIR TO CRITICAL HOUSE BUDGET SUBCOMMITTEE

by: Rep. Rose, Toni

AUSTIN, TX - State Representative Toni Rose (HD-110) was appointed Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Article II by House Appropriations Chair Greg Bonnen. The House Appropriations Committee controls the budget allotments of every state agency in Texas.

As Subcommittee Vice Chair to Article II, Representative Rose will lead budget considerations on issues related to the Health and Human Services Commission, the Department of State Health Services, the Department of Family and Protective Services, and issues pertaining to Retirement and Group Insurance.

The Health and Human Services Commission operates state supported living centers; provides mental health and substance use services; regulates childcare and nursing facilities; and administers hundreds of programs for people who need assistance, including supplemental nutrition benefits and Medicaid.

The Department of State Health Services leads the state's operation and distribution of state healthcare resources; which includes hospitals, health centers and local health agencies. This department has played a significant role in the implementation plans and distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Department of Family and Protective Services works with communities to protect children and vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation.

"I am aware of the concern regarding the timeliness and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout our state," said Representative Rose. "Our healthcare system is faced with several challenges that need to be addressed immediately. I am confident the subcommittee to Health and Human Services will power through the tough decisions necessary to positively impact healthcare resources for our fellow Texans," Representative Rose said.

The House Budget estimates $84.1 billion will be spent on Article II Health and Human Services, which is a $2.1 billion decrease from the 2020-2021 biennium.

Elected in 2012, Representative Toni Rose represents District 110, which includes the diverse communities of Oak Cliff, Pleasant Grove, Balch Springs, and Mesquite. Representative Rose also serves on House Committee on Calendars, House Committee on Human Services, and serves as Vice Chair of House Committee on Redistricting.

