HOLLAND FILES LEGISLATION MANDATING TEXAS RESIDENCY FOR ERCOT BOARD MEMBERS

by: Rep. Holland, Justin

03/01/2021

AUSTIN, TX -- Following the February 15th, 2021 winter natural disaster, many Texans were shocked to discover that directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), responsible for ensuring the lights stay on across the state, were made up of directors not living within its borders. Last week, during the Joint House Committee Hearing reviewing the events of our electric grid, it came to light that 7 board members of ERCOT have resigned since the disaster, including all out of state board members.

At the discovery of this critical information regarding ERCOT board members residency, Representative Holland filed House Bill 2354, which will ensure that ERCOT, or any other independent body in charge of the Texas Power grid, will be made up of board members all residing in the state of Texas. “Texans should be in control of keeping the lights on for all Texans,” Representative Holland said, “it is imperative that the members of this board live under the consequences of their decisions. If the entire state is without power, the members of ERCOT should live under those conditions as well, not across the country or internationally.”

House Bill 2354 is the second bill Representative Holland has filed which touches the electric utility industry, House Bill 1672 filed prior to the disaster, would help Texas Distribution Utilities gain access to batteries to maintain a reliable frequency on their wires and ensure reliable delivery of power. Senator Drew Springer, SD 30, has filed a companion bill to House Bill 2354 in the Senate, SB 743.

Representative Holland represents House District 33, which encompasses the eastern, northern, and western most boundaries of Collin County as well as the entirety of Rockwall County. He is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, Vice Chair of the House Committee on Urban Affairs as well as a Board Director for the Texas Conservative Coalition. Representative Holland’s office, along with the Capitol Complex, is open to the public and plans to remain so during the 87th Legislative Session.

Contact Info