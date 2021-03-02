Representative Parker Files House Bill 2497 to Establish The 1836 Project

by: Rep. Parker, Tan

03/01/2021

Flower Mound, TX – Today, State Representative Tan Parker filed House Bill 2497 to establish the 1836 Project, an advisory committee with the task of preserving the state’s founding principles through patriotic education as well as increasing knowledge of past and present policy decisions amongst current and future generations of Texans.

According to Parker, “Our state’s founding principles have never been more relevant than they are today. Just as Governor Abbott stated, ‘To know where we are going, we have to understand where we came from. The triumphs and tragedies, the lessons of the past, are the legacy we leave for the generations to come.’ As Texans, we must understand our history of opportunity and limited government in order for our legacy to last. While we welcome those looking to call Texas home, we must preserve our state’s diverse history and strong values that have enabled decades of boundless prosperity.”

“Texas continues to lead the Nation in job creation, energy production, and exports,” claimed Parker. “Because of our welcoming business environment, Texas remains the top destination for companies relocating within the United States and was named the ‘Best State for Business’ for the 16th consecutive year in 2020.” Most importantly, Texas remains unique in the liberties and freedoms that create unlimited opportunities.

According to Sam Houston, “The benefits of education and of useful knowledge...are essential to the preservation of a free government.” Through the creation of the 1836 Project, Parker seeks to uphold our tradition of free government and preserve our state’s history. “Throughout recent years, we have witnessed the destruction of historical monuments as many attempt to rewrite the past,” said Parker upon filing. “Many of our children are taught to denounce Texas history and do not understand what it means to be a virtuous citizen. By filing House Bill 2497, we celebrate Texas and work to always protect and remember the legacy of the Lone Star State.”

