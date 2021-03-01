Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Governor DeSantis for Prioritizing First Responders for COVID-19 Vaccine

3/1/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Governor DeSantis for Prioritizing First Responders for COVID-19 Vaccine   TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a statement today applauding Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 21-47, which prioritizes certain firefighters, law enforcement officers and educators 50 years and older for the COVID-19 vaccine.   CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis for working to prioritize Florida’s firefighters and first responders for the COVID-19 vaccine. Our firefighters are involved at all levels of life support: they’re at the scene of emergencies, they’re in the homes, and they’re enabling the transportation of COVID-19 positive patients. In most cases, they do not have the benefit of operating in properly prepared or well-sanitized environments. Moreover, Florida’s firefighters respond to long-term care facilities, rehab centers, nursing homes, assisted livings facilities, shelters, and other facilities that put them and others at greater risk for exposure.   “These heroes have been on the frontlines for nearly a year now and have put their own lives on the line to protect our communities from this serious virus. Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, these brave men and women will now be prioritized, which will greatly assist in Florida’s recovery.”   ###   About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).  

