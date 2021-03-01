February 28, 2021 - Herring Encourages Virginians to Know Their Rights During National Consumer Protection Week

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Throughout the week, Attorney General Herring will have a special focus on consumer education and enforcement actions by his Consumer Protection Section ~

RICHMOND (February 28, 2021) —From March 1-5, Attorney General Mark R. Herring and his Consumer Protection Section will mark National Consumer Protection Week with a weeklong campaign to help Virginians understand their rights as consumers, and to help Virginia businesses understand their responsibilities to their customers. Each day, Attorney General Herring&nbps;will highlight common consumer protection challenges and ways that Virginians can protect themselves and their hard-earned money:

Monday

What can the OAG Consumer Protection Section do for you?

AG Herring’s ongoing fight to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis

Tuesday

COVID-related scams, vaccine scams, and price gouging

News about refunds obtained for COVID-19 trip cancellations

Wednesday

Veterans’ consumer protection issues

Thursday

Friday

Scams and fraud – in person, online, on the phone etc.

Financial exploitation of older adults in Virginia

“As attorney general, protecting Virginia’s consumers has been a top priority of mine, whether that’s warning consumers about current scams we’re seeing, protecting veterans from illegal debt collection, taking on the drug manufacturers for their role in the opioid epidemic, taking on price gougers, or warning Virginians about the dangers of predatory lenders,” said Attorney General Herring . “Unfortunately, over the past few years, the federal government was not a reliable partner in protecting consumers, which made it even more important that my team and I pick up the slack at the state level. I will not let up in my mission to make sure that all Virginia consumers have the tools and information they need to protect themselves from becoming the victim of scams and other fraudulent, abusive or illegal business practices.”

During Attorney General Herring's administration, his Consumer Protection Section has recovered approximately $356 million in relief for consumers and payments from violators and transferred more than $59 million to the Commonwealth's General Fund.

In November 2016, Attorney General Herring announced the completion of a reorganization of his Consumer Protection Section to more efficiently and effectively enforce Virginia's consumer protection laws, provide exceptional customer service in resolving complaints and disputes, and provide robust consumer education to keep Virginians from being victimized by fraud, scams, or illegal or abusive business practices.

Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:

