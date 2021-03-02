Falling literacy rates a real concern

GRANDVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Read Across America Day, March 2 2021

A love and habit of reading a book is vital for the future success of children.

The more we do today to spark their curiosity, their confidence, and their imaginations, the stronger our country will be.

With falling rates of book ownership with children, particularly of children from minority backgrounds, the World Literacy Foundation is calling for change. In most low-income zip codes, less than 50 percent of children own a single book say Andrew Kay CEO.

The key to developing young learners into engaged, active, and innovative thinkers is instilling in them a love of reading at an early age. Reading is the gateway to countless skills and possibilities — it sets children on the path to a lifetime of discovery. On this day, we celebrate Read Across America Day, we thank the parents, educators, librarians, and other champions of reading who help launch children on that critical path of reading.

Last month, the World Literacy Foundation launched a new national reading promotion campaign called USA Reads, targeting the poorest Zip Codes in America to lift literacy rates and book ownership

Mr Kay said, Reading broadens our perspective, introduces us to new worlds, cultures, and languages, and cultivates our sense of empathy and understanding of other people’s experiences and views. Reading informs us, empowers us, and teaches us the lessons of history. It helps us make sense of the world as it is — and inspires us to dream of what it could be. Studies also show that reading improves our memory, helps us become better problem solvers, and even reduces the chance of developing cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s down the road. And with the right book in hand, reading can nourish not only our minds, but our souls.

Reading comprehension is also what allows us to discern fact from fiction — a critical skill at all times, and especially so in the midst of a global pandemic, when the health and safety of our loved ones could very well depend on determining the veracity of what we read.

According to Department of Education estimates, more than half of United States adults (54 percent) between 16- and 74-years of age lack proficiency in literacy, reading below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level. Illiteracy incurs a massive economic toll on our economy, and keeps not just individuals, but our entire Nation, from reaching our full potential. By every calculation, reading matters to our shared quality of life.

For countless Americans, the path to literacy begins with story time in their home or school classroom. We must ensure that all of our children own at least one book and discovers the joy of reading in their early years.

Mr Kay asked people make a donation of $20 today to the World Literacy Foundation to buy books for those who don't own one.

Further details www.USAReads.org www.worldliteracyfoundation.org

