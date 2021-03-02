Henry Nordan Named Warden at Southern Correctional Institution

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Henry Nordan as the new Warden at Southern Correctional Institution in Troy. Nordan, 43, had been the South-Central Region Security Specialist since 2016.

“Warden Nordan is a remarkable professional with the proven and tested skills needed to manage a complex prison,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “His range of experience and his commitment to the job makes him an outstanding addition to the team of dedicated men and women who run our prisons.”

In his new position, Nordan is responsible for all operations at Southern Correctional, a male close custody facility that also houses a substantial number of chronically ill offenders.

Opened in 1983, the prison has five housing units and a school area. Offenders have traditionally worked in kitchen, maintenance and janitorial jobs at the prison.

In the past, some offenders have participated in a special program called the Blanket Recovery Project, which converts donated material into blankets and other items donated to disaster relief efforts, housing authority, State Highway Patrol, public schools and other nonprofit organizations for assisting people in need. Montgomery Community College provides educational opportunities for offenders in the areas of vocational classes in food service, preparation for attaining high school equivalency certificates, and an opportunity to take college-level classes in business administration and computer technology.

A veteran employee to state government, Nordan began his career as a correctional officer at Southern Correctional in 1999.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and transferred to Lanesboro Correctional Institution and helped with opening that prison, which is now named Anson Correctional Institution.

In 2007, he was promoted to assistant unit manager and transferred to Morrison Correctional Institution and was then named unit manager at that prison. In 2011, he was promoted again, to captain, and was named South-Central Region Security Coordinator five years later.

Nordan has served in various other roles throughout his career with the Department of Public Safety, including PREA compliance manager, facility intelligence officer and as part of a regional intelligence team.

He also is a general instructor with specialties in firearms, expandable baton, cell extraction, security threat groups, electronic intrusion systems, and is a PREA master trainer. He has completed the Peak Performance training program and has received his advanced training certificate.

Nordan said staff recruitment and retention, as well as staff morale and growth as individuals and as a team, are his primary focuses in his new job as warden. He believes in leading by example and ensuring staff have the tools necessary to make them an efficient and effective team member.

His hobbies include fishing, metal forging and enjoying time with his family.