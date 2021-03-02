Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Statehood Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement celebrating Nebraska’s statehood anniversary.  March 1, 2021 marks the 154th anniversary of President Andrew Johnson signing the presidential proclamation declaring Nebraska’s statehood.

 

“In our 154th year as a state, Nebraskans pulled together to overcome the challenges of a historic pandemic,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Healthcare workers took great care of patients across our state.  Families adjusted their routines to protect at-risk loved ones in their households.  Businesses found creative ways to keep the doors open and lights on to serve customers.”

 

“On this anniversary of our statehood, Nebraskans can be proud of how we’ve worked together to pull through this pandemic with the hallmark grit, tenacity, and determination that make our state the best place in the world.  Thanks to the sacrifices and hard work of so many, I know that our state is on the path towards ending this pandemic and helping people enjoy a more normal life in the weeks and months to come.”

 

“Let’s finish strong.  Happy birthday, Nebraska!”

 

###

