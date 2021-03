March 1, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The Maryland State Police IMPACT Update for March 2021 is now available.

Stories inside this edition include:

MD State Police Commemorates Black History Month;

Women In Science Day At The Forensic Sciences Division;

Troopers Help Rescue Dog On I-95;

Troopers Designated As Traffic Safety Specialists; and

Troopers Combat Impaired Driving on Super Bowl Sunday.

To review this edition, please click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update March 2021