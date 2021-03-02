Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,921 in the last 365 days.

Texas Wins Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup For Record-Shattering Ninth Year In A Row

March 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Site Selection Magazine announced that Texas won the Governor's Cup for a record-breaking ninth year in a row. The award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.

"I am proud to accept the Governor's Cup for a ninth-year in a row on behalf of the business owners, entrepreneurs, and skilled workforce that keep Texas the economic engine of America," said Governor Abbott. "This record-breaking achievement would not have been possible without the local, regional, and statewide economic development teams who work to expand economic opportunity in Texas, nor would it have been possible without the companies that choose to invest and create more jobs throughout our state. Despite the challenges faced from the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen what Texas can achieve when we foster an environment that empowers people to succeed. The Texas model continues to inspire entrepreneurs and innovators and attract job creators from across the country, and I look forward to spurring more job growth and opportunity for all Texans in every corner of our great state."

Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and site selection consultants. It has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1978, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database.

You just read:

Texas Wins Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup For Record-Shattering Ninth Year In A Row

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.