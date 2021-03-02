Governor Abbott, TDEM Launch First Week Of Save Our Seniors Initiative In 26 Counties

March 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have announced 26 participating counties for the first week of the Save Our Seniors initiative. The Governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi last week to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state.

The state has allocated up to 8,000 vaccine doses for the first week of the program, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound. TDEM and TMD will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors — these decisions will be driven by local jurisdictions based on their most vulnerable identified individuals.

"The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with life-saving COVID-19 vaccines," said Governor Abbott. "As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus."

Counties participating in the first round of the program are Aransas, Bastrop, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Cass, Dallas, Eastland, Freestone, Gray, Hill, Hockley, Hudspeth, Hutchinson, Irion, Lee, McCulloch, Medina, Morris, Panola, Rains, Refugio, Robertson, San Jacinto, Shelby, and Webb.

In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on data provided from DSHS related to the following factors: