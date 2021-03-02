Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW: SNAP Increases Being Issued in March

Since March 2020, SNAP households that weren't already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits to bring them to the maximum amount.

The federal government approved a similar increase for March 2021. On or about March 3rd, households with benefit amounts under the maximum amount will receive additional benefits as a supplement to the regular March issuance.

The amount of SNAP benefits a household receives is based on a federal formula that takes into account the number of people in the household and its income and expenses. If a household's usual benefit amount is below the maximum amount, they will receive additional benefits to bring them to the maximum amount for their household size.

A table showing the maximum amount for household sizes can be found on our What's New Page (link below).

