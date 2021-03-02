DEM Publishes New Book Spotlighting the Many Marvels of the Dragonflies and Damselflies of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE - The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife announces the publication of Dragonflies and Damselflies of Rhode Island, a compilation of three decades of inventorying and monitoring of dragonflies and damselflies inhabiting the state. This is the first time these species have been comprehensively compiled and identified in a publication specific to Rhode Island.

Written by Virginia A. Brown and illustrated by Nina Briggs, this new resource is suitable for experienced naturalists as well as beginners who love the outdoors. The 384-page book includes the identification, range, distribution, abundance, habitat details, and conservation needs of all 138 species of dragonflies and damselflies in Rhode Island and original colorful illustrations of each species. The natural history of each species, along with flight season graphs and local distribution maps, are included. The book also contains personal notes about encounters with these fascinating insects.

The author, Virginia Brown, has over 30 years of experience as a professional biologist and has been a staff member at The Nature Conservancy of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Natural History Survey, and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History. Over 70 volunteers and professionals also donated their time to make this publication possible.

The project was funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service State Wildlife Grants Program.

Books may be purchased for $25 including postage and handling. Accepted forms of payment are check or money order. Please allow up to 6 weeks for processing and delivery. To purchase your own copy, please contact DEM.DFW@dem.ri.gov to receive an order form.

For updates on Fish and Wildlife, follow DEM's outdoor education page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/rioutdooreducation.

Follow DEM on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) or Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM for timely updates.