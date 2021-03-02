Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,920 in the last 365 days.

Have You Lost Money Investing In Athenex, Inc. Securities? – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigation On Behalf Of ATNX Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Athenex, Inc. (“Athenex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATNX) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Shares of Athenex dropped significantly after the Company reported Q4 results and received a complete response letter from the FDA expressing concerns about the Company’s new drug application for a drug which treats metastatic breast cancer.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, ATNX SECURITIES AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Have You Lost Money Investing In Athenex, Inc. Securities? – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigation On Behalf Of ATNX Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.