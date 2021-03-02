WENCOR GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF PMA

Wencor Welcomes Josh Abelson

/EIN News/ -- PEACHTREE CITY, GA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, announced today that Josh Abelson has joined the company in the newly created role of President of PMA & Chief Commercial Officer of PMA and Distribution, effective February 22nd, 2021.

“Josh brings with him a wealth of aerospace knowledge, customer relationships, and diverse aftermarket experiences within airlines, MROs, PMA, and distribution companies that will be a great asset to both Wencor and our customers. He is also an accomplished leader in the industry and we are excited to have Josh join our team.” Shawn Trogdon, Wencor’s Chief Executive Officer

Josh has over 35 years of sales, marketing, and supply chain experience with commercial and defense-related aerospace companies. His experience in leadership and executive positions at companies include Aviall, HEICO, and AeroTurbine. Most recently, Josh served as President of Delta Material Services (DMS) where he oversaw the development and implementation of growth strategies for the organization’s used serviceable material.

“Wencor has a rich history of providing significant value and savings to Airlines, MRO’s and OEM’s through high-quality FAA approved parts, distribution, kitting, and component MRO,” said Josh. “The industry is facing significant challenges right now and I am excited to be joining Wencor at a time when our value proposition can really help our customers and partners as they navigate their recovery.”

Josh holds a bachelor’s degree in Advertising from the University of Texas at Arlington and started his career as a power-plant mechanic in the United States Marine Corps. He is an active member of the North Texas Business Aviation Association and possesses numerous certifications in leadership and human behavior modeling.

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA, and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost-effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations, and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Flight Line Products, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings, and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencor.com.

Donna Marron Wencor Group 770.626.3622 donna.marron@wencorgroup.com