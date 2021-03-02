CAPREIT Announces Release of 2020 ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it issued its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report providing an overview of the company’s ESG strategies, policies, and commitments, and highlighting the progress made in 2020.



“Our ESG initiatives reinforce our commitment to enhance our environmental performance, build strong engagement with our employees and our residents, and maintain high levels of transparency and governance” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “Our 2020 ESG Report outlines our ESG-related strategy to deliver long-term value to unitholders, and we are pleased to reiterate CAPREIT’s commitment in addressing topics of importance to our residents, employees, investors and the communities in which we live and work.”

Highlights of CAPREIT’s 2020 ESG Report include:

Investing over $15 million in energy efficiency measures, including launching a centralized building automation system (“BAS”).

Achieving approximately 2.5% of annual energy consumption reduction since 2010.

Continuing to foster a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion by delivering best-in-class programs for our employees and residents.

Delivering ESG training to the Board of Trustees and employees company-wide.

Furthering our commitment to environmental transparency by submitting to CDP.

Being ranked in the top quartile of the Best Employer program for the 7 th consecutive year.

consecutive year. Earning Green Star designation in inaugural 2020 GRESB submission.



Our 2020 ESG Report can be found by visiting the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com.

