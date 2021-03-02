Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size Worth USD 8.90 Billion by 2027 | The Advancements in Surgical Technology and Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries are Significant Factors Influencing Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key participants in Spinal Fusion Devices market include B. Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market will be worth USD 8.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing advancements in surgical technology. The improvements in surgical technology have made spinal fusion surgeries more effective, which has resulted in the increasing adoption of spinal fusion surgeries and devices by healthcare professionals. Increasing preference among patients towards surgeries, which will cause speedy recovery, less pain, and shorter hospital stays, has resulted in the increasing demand for minimally invasive spine surgeries. The rising adoption of surgical robots for spine fusion surgeries to make the surgeries more efficient is expected to drive the growth of the spinal fusion devices market.

The risks associated with spinal fusion surgeries and the high cost of the surgery is expected to hamper the demand for spinal fusion devices. Stringent government regulations on device approval might be a restraining factor to the growth of the spinal fusion devices market.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/386

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, NuVasive, Inc. wanted to transform spine surgery with minimally disruptive and procedurally integrated solutions, and so the company announced the commercial launch of Modulus ® TLIF-A. The Modulus ® TLIF-A is a porous titanium spine implant engineered for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure.

The thoracolumbar Devices segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. The rising incidence of degenerative disc disease and spinal cord injuries is expected to drive the demand for thoracolumbar devices.

The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period as the surgeries have reduced chances of infection or post-operative pain or lesser chances of blood loss.

The Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of advanced surgical technology and surgical robots for spine fusion surgeries by healthcare professionals.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the Spinal Fusion Devices market in 2019 due to the growing geriatric population in the region and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare systems.

Key participants include B. Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/386

Emergen Research has segmented the global Spinal Fusion Devices Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cervical Fixation Devices Thoracolumbar Devices Interbody Fusion Devices Biologics

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Open Spine Surgery

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty Clinics Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-fusion-devices-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs