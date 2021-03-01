Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 March 31, 2021 March 15, 2021



































Series D 0.20090 March 30, 2021 Series E 0.198938 March 31, 2021 Series F 0.13987 March 30, 2021 Series G 0.185125 March 31, 2021 Series H 0.16453 March 30, 2021 Series I 0.207938 March 31, 2021 Series J 0.18240 March 30, 2021 Series K 0.291938 March 31, 2021 Series M 0.312688 March 31, 2021

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2021 to June 29, 2021 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 0.80354 3.22301 0.20089 Series F 0.55672 2.23301 0.13918 Series H 0.65645 2.63301 0.16411 Series J 0.72875 2.92301 0.18219

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941





