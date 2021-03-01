Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Capital Link International Shipping Forum and Deutsche Bank’s Shipping Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 15th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum as part of the Dry Bulk Shipping: Sector Trends & Outlook panel on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:40 a.m. EST. Management will also be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors.



The panel will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.

Mr. Wobensmith is also scheduled to present at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Shipping Summit on Thursday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and the company will also be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of March 1, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 15 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 dwt and an average age of 10.2 years.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550