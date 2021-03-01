LifeLabs President and CEO named as one of the “Top 25 Biotechnology CEOs of 2021”

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re pleased to share that LifeLabs’ President and CEO, Charles Brown, has been named as one of the “Top 25 Biotechnology CEOs of 2021” by The Healthcare Technology Report.

With a list of winners selected from a pool of hundreds of nominees across North America, the award was presented to CEOs and their teams that have showcased their outstanding contributions and advancements in health care throughout 2021.

“This award is not mine to celebrate alone, it is a reflection of the hard work and dedication from the entire LifeLabs team,” says Charles. “This recognition is especially gratifying after a year of uncertainty and disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I accept this award on behalf of the entire LifeLabs organization and want to acknowledge the team’s dedication to customer care and for their significant contributions to the advancement of medicine and health care for Canadians.”

Brown was ranked #5 amongst awardees for his impressive efforts in guiding LifeLabs through organizational transformation in the past year. Since joining LifeLabs in 2018, Brown is credited with using his three decades of success as an innovative technology leader to reshape the company's culture and focus to improve the customer experience. Brown has worked to evolve LifeLabs into a commercially driven organization that brings customer-centred value to market by empowering healthier outcomes for Canadians.

According to the press release shared by The Healthcare Technology Report, the executives included in the list “stood out for their continued dedication to patient care” as well as significant contributions to the advancement of health care. To be among a list of many honourees that “have made remarkable strides for the biotechnology industry” is rewarding in itself.

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector.

